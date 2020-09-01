Suspect in Winfield homicide returns to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect in a Winfield homicide has returned to Kansas to face charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to the Dec. 2019 death of Gabriel Luna, 32, of Winfield. It says the suspect returned to Kansas to face charges on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The KBI says Gabriel Luna was shot on Dec. 18, 2019, while he was in his apartment at 1711 Fowler on the Southwestern College campus. It says he died from his injuries two days later in a hospital in Wichita. It says the Winfield Police Department asked it to help with the investigation on Dec. 31, 2019.

According to the KBI, Deuntae M. Markham, 21, of Wichita, was arrested by the San Francisco Pollice Department in downtown San Francisco, Calf., on Aug. 3. It says on Sunday, Aug. 30, when extradition proceedings were finished, Markham was returned to Kansas and booked in the Cowley County Jail.

The Bureau says Markham was charged with suspected second-degree murder for the unintentional but reckless killing of Luna. It says charges are only accusations, and everyone is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The KBI says the case was investigated by it, the Winfield Police Department and the Cowley Co. Sheriff’s Office. It says the Cowley Co. Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.