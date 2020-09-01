Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Dermatologist

Dr. Adnan Kurtovic is joining the Stormont Vail Health team as a dermatologist.
Dr. Adnan Kurtovic is joining the Stormont Vail Health team as a dermatologist.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is excited to announce a new dermatologist is joining its healthcare team.

Stormont Vail Health said it is proud to announce that Adnan Kurtovic, M.D., has joined its team and will practice as a dermatologist physician at Cotton O’Neil Dermatology.

Dr. Kurtovic said during his undergraduate years he volunteered with hospice. He said this motivated him to want to work in the medical field. He said one in medical school, he chose dermatology as his specialty due to the ability to connect with patients and make a difference in their lives.

“When I work on someone’s case, I am dedicated to helping them,” said Dr. Kurtovic. “My goal is to help improve the quality of life for all my patients, regardless of how difficult their case may be. Spending the necessary time to learn more about the patients and developing a thorough treatment plan is my commitment to my patients.”

Dr. Kurtovic said he earned his medical degree in 2016 from Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit, Mich., and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Dr. Kurtovic said he spends his time with friends and family, capturing the moments with his camera. He said he enjoys seeing new areas on his bike.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kurtovic, call 785-272-1250.

