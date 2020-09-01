Silver Lake shifts to remote learning due to COVID cases among staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in USD 372 Silver Lake will shift to all-remote learning due to COVID-19 cases among staff.

Superintendent Tim Hallacy made the announcement Monday night in a note to parents, which was posted to social media.

“We have had several of our classified staff test positive for Covid-19,” he wrote. “This small outbreak will impact our ability to properly clean and prepare each of the buildings for students and staff. We need some time to work with our partners at the SNCO Health Department and work with contact tracers to ensure that we have a grasp of those who may be impacted."

The district will use Tuesday as a workday for staff. Remote learning for all students will begin Wednesday, and continue through at least Friday. Hallacy said the district would use the next few days to assess options for next week.

Hallacy says, at this time, the district has no known cases among students or teaching staff. He said additional information would be released Tuesday regarding practices, activities and chromebook distribution. At this point, he said they do plan to postpone any activities, but want to take time for contact tracing to minimize risk of spread.

Silver Lake began in-person classes last Wednesday for grades K-7 and 9th grade; 8th and 11th returned Thursday; with 10th and 12th back Friday.

