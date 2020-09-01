Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections provides insight on budget spending

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study from arrestrecords.com finds there has been a 55 percent increase in prison spending in Kansas between 2001 and 2018.

Locally, the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections (DOC) has seen gradual increases in their budget in recent years.

Each year, the Overall Budget for the DOC is comprised of three areas: general operation, inmate medical budget and food service.

The general operation portion of the budget consists of spending for wages and benefits for the 272 personnel at the DOC as well as maintenance.

According to the Department of Corrections Deputy Director Major Eve Kendall, who leads the team of about 10 people who create the budget, spending on personnel is the section with the most spending.

“We look at what our union contracts say we’re going to have to pay for wages because that’s contracted out through a few years so that’s already projected for us and that’s why it’s pretty easy to figure out what our budget is going to be because a majority of it is personnel costs,” she said.

Kendall said healthcare is contracted through Corizon and food services through Aramark.

The DOC estimates it costs about $100 per day to take care of a healthy inmate and about $300 a day for an inmate with medical needs.

The overall budget for 2020 of $25.2 million.

As of Tuesday, the DOC has spent $16 million of that budget spending $12.1 million on General Operations, $3.1 million on inmate medical and $650,000 on food services.

“I think that people sometimes think we spend a lot of money on the jail or incarcerating people but one of the things that we’ve learned through others and even through our own experience is that sometimes we think it costs a lot to run a jail,” she said.

“But it costs a whole lot more if you run a bad jail because things can happen either there’s lawsuits or injuries or whatever the case might be and that’ll cost a whole lot more than doing things appropriately and correctly the first time.”

Kendall said planning for the budget begins in May.

“We just kind of project out kind of what you do with your home budget it’s just kind of bigger because of all the things we have going on.”

According to Kendall, large fixes to the 30-year-old building can either be budgeted for or requested in the department’s capital outlay projects, which must be approved by county commissioners.

Minor repairs are often worked on by the DOC.

“We try to be as self-efficient as we can but some of the bigger items like testing the rate for our generators and whatnot we have to contract that out,” she said.

“We typically put in our budget but if it’s something really huge some big catastrophe that’ll be something we have to go in front of the commissioners for.”

Kendall was not sure where she thought less money could be spent but said there is a desire to invest in more re-entry programs for inmates.

“We know that a majority of the inmates that we have are not going to spend all their time here they’re going to come back into the community,” she said.

“Our goal is to make an inmate, or someone’s loved one better than they came in; sometimes it’s easy if they were sick or injured when they came in and we just had to provide medical care but sometimes it’s providing religious programming or AA or NA maybe life skills, job training, that kind of thing if we can do that and make someone better so where they might not have to come back and see us again, then we’re happy.”

Kendall said one project the DOC would like to work on is increasing the capability of the intake process for the booking and classification system.

