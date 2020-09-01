Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Riley County Emergency Management Director, Pat Collins

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With more than four decades serving the community, this Riley County native has spent his career protecting the community.

Riley County Fire Chief and Emergency Management director, Pat Collins, has worn many hats throughout his career with Riley County which started in January 1977.

“I was a…equipment operator for the county, worked up, of course, I was a volunteer fire chief in Ogden for several years.” Riley County Emergency Management, director, Pat Collins says.

Following his father and brother, Collins got his start in firefighting as a volunteer in his hometown.

“I grew up in Ogden and…if you wanted a fire truck to show up, people volunteered to operate that fire truck.” Collins says.

Collins went on to earn a paycheck at Riley County as Emergency management director.

He plans to retire at the end the year and says the people he’s worked with have left an impact on him.

“The people that I’ve worked with, the people I’ve helped grow and prosper and have moved on and…and they’ve taken positions in other departments and other parts of the United States that are saving people’s lives right now.” Collins says.

Collins plans to spend his retirement traveling and, when he’s not on the road, hanging around the house.

“My wife, who’s put up with me being gone for years, is going to say ‘I’ve got stuff for you to do, but I may not want you around here today, you need to go find something to do.’” Collins says.

Collins says helping others during emergencies has been a part of his life for so long, he’ll find it hard to give it up when he retires at the end of the year.

