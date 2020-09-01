Riley County police investigate $6,100 tire and rim theft from Manhattan car dealership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are asking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a major tire and rim theft that was reported Monday morning by a Manhattan car dealership.

According to Riley County Police spokeswoman Rachel Pate, four Pirelli PZero tires and rims were stolen overnight Saturday from Mark Robbins Dodge, 3100 Andeson Ave.

The value of the stolen tires and rims was listed at $6,136.

Riley County police said an unknown person stole the tires. No description of the individual was available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information may call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

