Report: Chiefs finalizing contracts to keep Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The new deals would keep Reid and Veach through the 2025 season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted Pelissero, writing “Well deserved!”
