Advertisement

Report: Chiefs finalizing contracts to keep Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The new deals would keep Reid and Veach through the 2025 season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted Pelissero, writing “Well deserved!”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KU bans fans for football season opener against Coastal Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
No fans will be allowed at KU’s football season-opener against Coastal Carolina, the school announced Monday.

Sports

Silver Lake issues fan guidelines for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Silver Lake has issued a slate of requirements for fans this season.

Sports

Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

Sports

Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

Multiple NBA teams boycott playoff games

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff game.

Sports

Washburn Rural wins first girls golf match

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.

Sports

Chiefs DT Mike Pennel suspended two games

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel was suspended the first two games of the NFL season, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic airs Friday on WIBW

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell and Ralph Hipp
KU basketball greats from across the country will be competing in a three-point contest for a cause Friday on WIBW.

Sports

KSHSAA to vote on alternative fall sports timeline Friday

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers and Marleah Campbell
The Kansas State High School Activities Association will vote Friday to approve an alternative timeline for the fall sports season.