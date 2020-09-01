Report: Chiefs finalizing contracts to keep Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Chiefs are finalizing new six-year contracts with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, tying both to the reigning Super Bowl champs through the 2025 season, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

The new deals would keep Reid and Veach through the 2025 season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted Pelissero, writing “Well deserved!”

