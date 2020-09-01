Recent homicide numbers in Topeka take a dip, but still more than double over a year ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though Topeka hasn’t seen a homicide in more than three weeks, the number of slaying so far in 2020 is more than double over what it was at the same time a year ago.

According to Topeka Police Department records, Topeka has recorded a total of 19 homicides as of Aug. 28. The capital city saw 10 homicides in a nine-week period between June 13 and Aug. 10.

Of the 19 homicides so far in 2020 in Topeka, 16 have been classified as “criminal homicide” and three have been ruled “justifiable homicide.”

For the same time period a year ago, Topeka had eight homicides. Seven of the slayings at that time were ruled “criminal homicides” and one was determined to be a “justifiable homicide.”

The capital city had a total of 14 homicides in 2019, according to Topeka police.

While the number of homicides is up in 2020 over 2019, the actual number of shootings is down.

Through Aug. 28, Topeka has had 33 incidents of aggravated battery from 31 reports.

Over the same period a year ago, Topeka had 40 incidents of aggravated battery from 39 reports.

Shootings are listed as aggravated batteries in Topeka police records.

Of Topeka’s “criminal homicides” to date in 2020, five cases remain open, with arrests made in the others.

According to WIBW-TV records, here is a listing of 2020 homicide victims in Topeka through noon Tuesday:

1. Emerson Downing, 41, of Topeka, died of his injuries after being run over by a car early the afternoon of Feb. 17 in the 1500 block of N.W. Tyler, just west of the Charles Curtis Memorial Park and Cemetery. Chad Thomas Cuevas, 51, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

2. Ja’Sean Alston, 19, was found suffering from a gunshot wound early on Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Alston died of his injuries. An 18-year-old Topeka man has been arrested and booked on murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Friday’s early morning shooting death. Dmario M. Valdivia, 18, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

3. Kelly Parker Sr., 51, died early Feb. 29 after being shot in a home in the 1400 block of S.W. Van Buren. Raishawn Smith-Parker, 47, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree Second murder.

4. D’Angelo L. Payne, 28, of Topeka, died late April 4 after being shot near S.W. 5th and Western. James. D. Boatwright, 22, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder. Diquan Clayton, 27, also was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in the case.

5. Joseph Hill, 26, of Topeka, was shot and killed the evening of April 24 outside a home at 1215 N.E. Quincy. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Tuesday charged Vincent Gonzalez-Rook with first-degree premeditated murder in Hill’s death. Authorities located Gonzalez-Room in California. Michael Flores, 25, was booked into jail June 8 in connection with involuntary manslaughter, and aiding and abetting a battery.

6. Mark Edwards, 37, was shot and killed late April 28 in the 1400 block of S.E. Locust, near Freedom Valley Park.

7. Several hours after Edwards was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, the body of Zennie Vasser Jr, 36, was found around 9:30 a.m. April 29 between houses in the 1300 block of S.E. Locust. Vasser’s body was found about a half-block north of where Edwards had been wounded.

Police officials said the deaths of Edwards and Vasser were believed to have stemmed from the same incident and no suspects were being sought.

8. Lisa Hill, 53, was shot and killed the afternoon of May 7 in the 1100 block of N.W. Central Ave. Charles M. Wilson II, 47, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

Hill was the mother of Joseph Hill, the victim of an April 24 homicide in the same area of North Topeka.

9. Joheem Meredith, 18, died late Tuesday, May 12, after arriving at a Topeka hospital, where he had been taken by a private vehicle after he was shot. Police believe the shooting occurred in the west parking lot of the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive. Two men, Tyron R. Michael and Daravian L. Ryce, were charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated vehicle burglary, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

10. Anterio Deshazer, 31, died of a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, after he was found in a car that crashed near S.E. 21st and Illinois. A woman who was in the car, Neyl A. Beier, 31, of Topeka, was taken into custody, authorities said. No charges have been reported in the case.

11. Terry Tignor, 55, died of injuries suffered in a shooting early Saturday, June 20, at a residence in the 1200 block of S.W. Garfield. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said no charges will be filed in Tignor’s death based on evidence from the incident.

12. Ricardo Junior Rodriguez, 20, died early Monday, June 22, when a stolen sport utility vehicle in which he was a passenger collided with a pickup truck near S.E. 21st and Madison. Police said Rodriguez wasn’t involved in the SUV’s theft. The driver of the SUV, Darren Matthew Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder or in the alternative second-degree murder; fleeing or attempting to elude; and aggravated robbery.

13. Harry T. Jenkins, 66, was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, at a residence in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has charged Boisy Dean Barefield II in relation to a slew of crimes committed in early July, which include the murder of Harry T. Jenkins.

14. Crystal D. Andrews, 37, was found shot to death at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at a house at 512 S.W. 5th. No arrests have been reported.

15. Mercedes M. Holford, 13, of Topeka, was found shot to death at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at 512 S.W. 5th. Topeka Public Schools officials said Holford had just completed the seventh grade at Robinson Middle School. No arrests have been

16. Dylan. J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka, died Saturday, July 11, of injuries he suffered around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, in a motorcycle crash at Philip Billard Municipal Airport, in the 3600 block of S.E. Sardou Ave. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, where he died later of his injuries. Initial reports indicated a chase occurred before to the crash. Topeka police arrested Tommy L. Sherrill Sr., 51, on Wednesday afternoon, July 22, in the 500 block of S.E. Golden. Police said Sherill was involved in an incident prior to the crash. Sherill was booked into the Shawnee Count Jail in connection with second-degree reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

17. Jerri Ross, 62, 1100 block S.W. Gage, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Tony Baird Jr., 29, arrested Aug. 5 in connection with felony murder, aggravated assault and attempted murder.

18. Angelo D. Epps, 35, 3800 block S.W. South Park, 10:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

19. Calvin E. Coleman Jr., 19, 3800 block S.W. South Park, 10:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Another shooting death that isn’t listed at this time among the other 2020 homicides in Topeka occurred Feb. 5 near S.E. 1st and Madison when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper fatally wounded a man in an altercation that occurred during a traffic stop. Authorities said the trooper was being dragged by the car he had stopped and fired his weapon, wounding the driver of the car. The driver, identified as Gaston A. Nava-Saucedo, 33, Topeka, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on any of the cases may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

