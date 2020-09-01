Pothole patching closes lanes on U.S. 24 and NW Rochester Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be patching potholes on U.S. 24 and NW Rochester Rd.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be patching potholes on U.S. 24 and NW Rochester Rd. at mile marker 369 on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.

KDOT says the work will happen from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will require intermittent lane closures. It says westbound U.S. 24 right lane and the turning lane to NW Rochester Rd. will be closed each night.

According to KDOT, right-hand turns from westbound U.S. 24 to NW Rochester Rd. will not be allowed during work hours and traffic will be allowed in the left lane.

The Department says traffic will be controlled using arrow boards, attenuator trucks and traffic cones and drivers should expect delays and add time to their commutes.

KDOT says it urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on KDOT’s road construction projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.