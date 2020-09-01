Orchard St. to close for ramp replacement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Orchard St. in Topeka will close for pedestrian ramp replacements.

The City of Topeka says Tazco is working on replacing and updating pedestrian ramps in town and as a result will need to close Orchard St. on Wednesday.

The City says Orchard St. will be closed at 6th St. on Wednesday and possibly part of Thursday to replace ramps on the north side of 6th St. It says the company is planning to do their work from Orchard St. so all lanes of 6th St. should remain open.

According to the City, the work is expected to last for one to two days.

