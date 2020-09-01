New antique and collectible store opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vintage Fox will be holding a ribbon-cutting to open the new antique and collectible store.

Topeka Partnership says the Vintage Fox is a “phoenix risen from the ashes of sorts.” It says previously the Trails Market/Gallery, the business was lost to tragic fire damage to most of the building in 2019. It says down but not out, the owners met and started fresh with a new iteration of the former business, The Vintage Fox.

The Vintage Fox says it will host the ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m.

