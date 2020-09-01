Advertisement

New antique and collectible store opens in Topeka

(kaley skaggs)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vintage Fox will be holding a ribbon-cutting to open the new antique and collectible store.

The Vintage Fox says it will hold a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Sept. 4, to open the new antique and collectible store to Topeka residents.

Topeka Partnership says the Vintage Fox is a “phoenix risen from the ashes of sorts.” It says previously the Trails Market/Gallery, the business was lost to tragic fire damage to most of the building in 2019. It says down but not out, the owners met and started fresh with a new iteration of the former business, The Vintage Fox.

The Vintage Fox says it will host the ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m.

