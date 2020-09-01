Advertisement

Multiple arrests made after Topeka traffic stop

Brandon Taylor and Elizabeth Perry are in custody following a traffic stop.
Brandon Taylor and Elizabeth Perry are in custody following a traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple people are in jail following a traffic stop on Monday evening.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says multiple people are in jail after a traffic stop was made in the 1700 block of South Kansas Ave. on Monday evening.

Sheriff Hill says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1700 block of S. Kansas Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m. He says during the investigation narcotics were found inside the vehicle, which was also found to be stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

According to Sheriff Hill, two occupants were placed into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections. He says the driver, Brandon L. Taylor, 26, of Topeka was booked on multiple warrants and was charged with possession of stolen property and multiple drug and traffic charges. He says a passenger, Elizabeth G. Perry, 25, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff hill says he appreciates the continued focus from patrol on illegal activity in the community.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bell rings for Three Shields Boxing Academy Grand Opening

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Three Shields Boxing Academy will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, Sept. 4.

Sports

KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

News

Marshall pledges to stand with police

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall signed the Heritage Action’s Police Pledge, standing in solidarity with police officers.

News

Orchard St. to close for ramp replacement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Orchard St. in Topeka will close for pedestrian ramp replacements.

Latest News

News

Fifth arrest made in relation to Greenwood Co. homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has made a fifth arrest in relation to a Greenwood County homicide.

News

Facebook removes Roger Marshall COVID-19 post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Facebook has removed a post by Congressman Roger Marshall.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Dermatologist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is excited to announce a new dermatologist is joining its healthcare team.

News

91% of Kansans respond to 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
There are 30 days left until the end of data collection for the 2020 US Census.

News

Recent homicide numbers in Topeka take a dip, but still more than double over a year ago

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Although Topeka hasn't had a homicide since Aug. 10, the number of slaying so far in 2020 is still more than double over the same period a year ago, according to police records.

News

TFD investigates early morning SE Topeka fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a structure in SE Topeka.