Multiple arrests made after Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple people are in jail following a traffic stop on Monday evening.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says multiple people are in jail after a traffic stop was made in the 1700 block of South Kansas Ave. on Monday evening.

Sheriff Hill says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1700 block of S. Kansas Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m. He says during the investigation narcotics were found inside the vehicle, which was also found to be stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

According to Sheriff Hill, two occupants were placed into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections. He says the driver, Brandon L. Taylor, 26, of Topeka was booked on multiple warrants and was charged with possession of stolen property and multiple drug and traffic charges. He says a passenger, Elizabeth G. Perry, 25, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff hill says he appreciates the continued focus from patrol on illegal activity in the community.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.