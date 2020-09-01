Advertisement

McLouth woman arrested on drug charges

Police say they found her in her car in the middle of the road
A McLouth woman was arrested Monday morning after police found her asleep in her running car in Jackson Co.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A McLouth woman was arrested Monday morning after police found her asleep in her running car in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck parked in the middle of Hwy 16 near W. Road around 4:30 Monday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found the truck running, and Marcy Jean Bowen, 37, behind the wheel asleep.

Deputies also discovered drug paraphernalia and a drug substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Bowen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and two misdemeanor charges, and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

