McLouth woman arrested on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A McLouth woman was arrested Monday morning after police found her asleep in her running car in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck parked in the middle of Hwy 16 near W. Road around 4:30 Monday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found the truck running, and Marcy Jean Bowen, 37, behind the wheel asleep.

Deputies also discovered drug paraphernalia and a drug substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Bowen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and two misdemeanor charges, and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.