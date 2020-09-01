Advertisement

Masking ‘The Pride of Wildcat Land’; hoping to extend marching band season

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Concerns of COVID-19 cutting short marching band season led a Riley County native and Kansas State University Band member to design a facemask that can be worn while playing an instrument.

While apparel design isn’t Katie Messerla’s major, she’s designed and made dresses for herself in the past.

Using knowledge from those experiences, Katie created a prototype facemask, which she presented to Kansas State University, band director, Dr. Frank Tracz, for approval before purchasing materials to make the 550 facemasks.

Masks were made not only for band members, but also for the Color Guard, Cheer Team, and Classy Cats, for a uniform look during performances.

Along with the help of her mother, Dawn Messerla, the masks took over 90 hours to make, before being able distribute them.

“Just the possibility that my last season of band might not happen…was…really disappointing to me, really disappointing to a lot of my close friends…and so I decided that if there was any way we would be able to have band, I would make it happen.” Kansas State University, senior majoring in Public Relations, minoring in Non-Profit Leadership and Event Coordination and Tuba player, Katie Messerla says.

Band members also have covers for the bells of their instruments to help prevent the spread of aerosols, contaminants and germs.

The Kansas State University Marching Band is looking forward to their first performance of the year at K-State football’s home-opener on Saturday, September 12th at 2:30pm.

