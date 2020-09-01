Marshall pledges to stand with police

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall signed the Heritage Action’s Police Pledge, standing in solidarity with police officers.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he has signed Heritage Action’s Police Pledge, calling on Americans to stand with police officers and make a commitment to oppose bills, resolutions or movements to defund the police.

“As the son of a chief of police, the recent rise in unfair criticisms of law enforcement officers and policing tactics are personal to me,” said Rep. Marshall. “As a citizen and Kansan, calls to ‘Defund the Police’ are dangerous, as our police officers are the first to put their lives on the line to protect our communities. I am proud to sign the Police Pledge as a sign of my support for and solidarity with our brave law enforcement officers. At a time of rising violent crime in cities across the country, we need more support and funding for police, not less.”

The full pledge is as follows:

“A lawful society—free from mob rule and violent insurrection—is not possible without Law Enforcement. Police Officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect. I stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to Defund the Police.”

