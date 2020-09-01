Margaret ‘Peggy’ Alford retires as district magistrate judge in Grant Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Magistrate Judge Margaret “Peggy” Alford will retire on Oct. 2 after serving 28 years in Grant. Co.

The Court says Alford was elected as a magistrate judge in 1992 and in addition to her Grant County duties, oversees the child in need of care and juvenile offenders dockets in Seward County. It says both counties are part of the 26th Judicial District which also includes Haskell, Morton, Stanton and Stevens counties.

Alford says helping young people has been her passion and originally inspired her to become a judge.

“Working with troubled youth is a divine appointment that has intersected my career,” Alford said. “It is very humbling, but ultimately I have experienced many positive, rewarding outcomes. My greatest accomplishment has been leading juvenile offenders in the right direction. The hardest part is making decisions about people’s lives when you are presented only a portion of the story.”

According to the Court, Alford earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management and graduated with honors from Friends University in Wichita. It says she earned a master’s degree in adult education from Kansas Newman University in Wichita.

The Court says Alford served two years as president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association after serving in all of the organization’s offices. It says she was a member of the Supreme Court’s District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

The Court says in 2009, Alford was presented the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association’s Lee E. Nusser Award, its highest recognition.

“Being a judge in a small community with cultural differences can be challenging,” Alford said. “Knowing your neighbors is all the more reason to work diligently to maintain a courtroom that is fair and respectful to everyone who enters—setting the stage where people can feel safe, be presented with fair options, and find a positive track to move forward.”

According to the Court, Alford is also a municipal judge for the City of Ulysses and will continue that post.

Alford says she is originally from Colorado Springs, Co., and moved to Garden City in the early 1970s to work as an office manager. She says she moved to Ulysses after marrying J. Stephen Alford 46 years ago. She says they have five children, 12 grandchildren and soon will have great-grandchildren.

The Court says district magistrate judges in the 26th Judicial District are elected by partisan ballot. It says state statutes require the governor to select a replacement to complete a vacated term of office. It says Alford was last elected to a four-year term in 2016.

