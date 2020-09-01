Lanes to close on Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be closing one lane at a time on Topeka Blvd.

The City of Topeka says it will be drilling pavement course on Topeka Blvd. between 49th and 45th St. on Wednesday, Sep. 2, starting around 9 a.m.

The City says the work will close one lane at a time, but it will need to collect cores from all lanes, so the closure will move around.

The City is asking drivers to observe and obey warning signs. It says the closure should last about one day.

