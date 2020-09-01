KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

(WIBW) - KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

K-State kicks off with a pair of daytime starts. The Wildcats’ home opener against Arkansas State will start 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. The team has a bye the following week, then will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners at 11:00 a.m. on Fox.

KU opens the season against Coastal Carolina 9:00 p.m. Sept. 12.

“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television,” director of athletics Jeff Long said. “We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch. While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, Coach Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”

The Jayhawks’ start time against the Chanticleers will be their latest-played season-opener since 1987.

