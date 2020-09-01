Advertisement

KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

Kansas State defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WIBW) - KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

K-State kicks off with a pair of daytime starts. The Wildcats’ home opener against Arkansas State will start 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. The team has a bye the following week, then will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners at 11:00 a.m. on Fox.

KU opens the season against Coastal Carolina 9:00 p.m. Sept. 12.

“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television,” director of athletics Jeff Long said. “We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch. While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, Coach Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”

The Jayhawks’ start time against the Chanticleers will be their latest-played season-opener since 1987.

After coming up just short of a state title, Washburn Rural's volleyball team prepares for another season. This year, the Lady Blues will have a target on their back from all the other teams ready to take them down.

The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

No fans will be allowed at KU's football season-opener against Coastal Carolina, the school announced Monday.

Silver Lake has issued a slate of requirements for fans this season.

The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff game.

Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.