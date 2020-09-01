KDOT selects new Director of Safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has selected Troy Whitworth as its Director of Safety.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says with over 30 years of experience along the highways and at Headquarters, Troy Whitworth has been selected as its new Director of Safety.

“I’ve been around safety all of my career,” Whitworth said. “Everything I did out in the field was based on safety. It’s an opportunity to change things for our folks in the field.”

KDOT says Whitworth’s focus is on overall accident reduction and, “to be marching towards zero lost time accidents. I want to empower our employees to make safety a priority for themselves,” he said.

“I’ve worked with Troy for many years,” said Burt Morey, Deputy Secretary and State Transportation Engineer. “His leadership will make a great impact to the safety of our employees.”

According to KDOT, there are not many positions in the maintenance area that Whitworth has not spent time in. It says he started working at KDOT it in 1988 as an Equipment Operator I in the Olathe area and promoted to an EO II and then an EO III soon after. It says he worked his way u to Area Superintendent in Olathe in 2003.

The Department says after two decades in the field, Whitworth was promoted to Staff Maintenance Manager at Headquarters and has been in his current position as Assistant to the Director of Operations since 2013, providing guidance on the Division’s budget and policies.

