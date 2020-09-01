Advertisement

KDOT selects new Director of Safety

KDOT has selected Troy Whitworth as its new Director of Safety.
KDOT has selected Troy Whitworth as its new Director of Safety.(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has selected Troy Whitworth as its Director of Safety.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says with over 30 years of experience along the highways and at Headquarters, Troy Whitworth has been selected as its new Director of Safety.

“I’ve been around safety all of my career,” Whitworth said. “Everything I did out in the field was based on safety. It’s an opportunity to change things for our folks in the field.”

KDOT says Whitworth’s focus is on overall accident reduction and, “to be marching towards zero lost time accidents. I want to empower our employees to make safety a priority for themselves,” he said.

“I’ve worked with Troy for many years,” said Burt Morey, Deputy Secretary and State Transportation Engineer. “His leadership will make a great impact to the safety of our employees.”

According to KDOT, there are not many positions in the maintenance area that Whitworth has not spent time in. It says he started working at KDOT it in 1988 as an Equipment Operator I in the Olathe area and promoted to an EO II and then an EO III soon after. It says he worked his way u to Area Superintendent in Olathe in 2003.

The Department says after two decades in the field, Whitworth was promoted to Staff Maintenance Manager at Headquarters and has been in his current position as Assistant to the Director of Operations since 2013, providing guidance on the Division’s budget and policies.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Recent homicide numbers in Topeka take a dip, but still more than double over a year ago

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Although Topeka hasn't had a homicide since Aug. 10, the number of slaying so far in 2020 is still more than double over the same period a year ago, according to police records.

News

TFD investigates early morning SE Topeka fire

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a structure in SE Topeka.

News

USDA, K-State train next generation of NBAF scientists

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A U.S. Department of Agriculture program has partnered with Kansas State University to give the next generation of National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility scientists a glimpse of activities in the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

News

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Alford retires as district magistrate judge in Grant Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Magistrate Judge Margaret “Peggy” Alford will retire on Oct. 2 after serving 28 years in Grant. Co.

Forecast

Late day sun possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Not everyone will get rain today and dry conditions continue the rest of the week

Latest News

News

Topeka winery sees biggest Harvest turnout ever

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Crooked Post Winery and Vineyard is seeing its biggest harvest turnout ever.

News

Suspect in Winfield homicide returns to Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A suspect in a Winfield homicide has returned to Kansas to face charges.

News

Pothole patching closes lanes on U.S. 24 and NW Rochester Rd.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will be patching potholes on U.S. 24 and NW Rochester Rd.

News

Riley County police investigate $6,100 tire and rim theft from Manhattan car dealership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Riley County police are investigating a major tire theft from a Manhattan car dealership.

News

Lanes to close on Topeka Blvd.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing one lane at a time on Topeka Blvd.