KDOT Director of Operations to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is saying farewell to their director of operations.

Except for a four-year stint with his father’s construction company in the 80s, Larry Thompson has served the department since the week after the 1966 tornado hit. He became the Director of Operations in 2016. now, he is set to retire September 4.

Thompson says he enjoyed solving problems and making things good for their customers.

“I liked working in the District to try to solve problems and do good things for our customers,” Thompson said.

“There are many good things to say about Larry, I am thankful for the service he has given to the citizens of Kansas and particularly for his contributions as Operations Director,” said Burt Morey, Deputy Secretary and State Transportation Engineer.

Thompson plans to spend his retirement spending time with his children and grandchildren, and driving his 1970 Corvette.

