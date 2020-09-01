Advertisement

KDHE launches new Palliative Care Program website

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has launched a new palliative care program website, which offers help to anyone, of any age with a serious life-limiting condition.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Division of Public Health says it is inviting families and healthcare providers to check out its new palliative care program website. It says it is pleased to announce the new educational website which it worked closely with health professionals and families to create and make sure it would achieve its goal and serve Kansans while representing public health.

The KDHE says the website was created with user experience in mind and includes tabs to help users quickly and easily navigate the site and find the information they need. It says the site’s key features are as follows:

  • Audience-Centered intuitively helps users get to the page and information they need simply and quickly.
  • Simplified Text and Drop-Downs allows users to easily scan for valuable information and reduce the amount of scrolling on certain pages.
  • Videos to enhance the text and offer the information in quicker to consume formats.

According to the KDHE, the Healthcare Providers tab includes valuable information and resources for getting started with palliative care in whatever setting residents practice features two short helpful videos. It says users can also find data and other informational sheets that the program offers like “Ten Must Know Truths,” “Is Palliative Care Right for Me,” or “My Loved One?” and more.

The Department says users can stay informed with the latest news through the “PC-QOL Council” tab. It says the page will contain current meeting agendas and notes as well as key developments and plans te council creates.

For more information on the Palliative Care Program, visit the KDHE website.

