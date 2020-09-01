KC-area massage parlor owner pleads guilty to prostitution charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overland Park massage parlor owner pleaded guilty to a federal prostitution charge Monday.

62-year-old Chunqui Wu’s plea agreement says she made statements to an undercover worker that she allowed her employees to perform sexual services for tips, and investigators confirmed that her employees were offering sexual services to customers.

She reportedly operates three massage parlors around the Kansas City area: Alpha Massage at 116 S. Clairborne, #A, in Olathe, Kan.; A Plus Massage at 527 N. Mur-Len Road, in Olathe, Kan.; and King Spa at 13104 State Line Road in Leawood, Kan.

Wu’s sentencing is set for November 16th. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

