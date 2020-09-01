Advertisement

Kansas site added to EPA Superfund National Priorities List

The EPA is adding one Kansas site and contemplating adding another to the Superfund National Priorities List.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has placed one Kansas site to the Superfund National Priorities List and is contemplating adding another.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that it has been notified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it has put Caney Residential Yards site in Caney on the Superfund National Priorities List and is proposing adding the Cherokee Zinc - Weir Smelter in Weir.

The KDHE says the NPL, or Superfund List, is the list of hazardous waste sites in the U.S. eligible for long-term remedial action cleanup financed through the federal Superfund Program. It says the list allows the EPA to use Superfund authority and resources to work with it to help resolve contamination. It says both sites in Kansas contain lead and the exposure can pose serious health risks, especially for young children, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

According to the KDHE, the Caney Residential Yards site was home to the former Owens Zinc Company and American Zinc & Lead Smelting smelters. It says the historic smelting activities resulted in the generation of large quantities of ash, slag and other smelting wastes contaminated with heavy metals. It says through time, lead particles from the operation of the lead smelter became airborne and settled across residential yards in the city.

The KDHE says the EPA has also proposed the Cherokee Zinc - Weir Smelter site in Weir to be place don the Superfund List. It says Chicago Zinc Works began smelting zinc in Weir in 1872. It says historical information shows that smelting operations most likely ended in 1909 when natural gas wells in other areas of Kansas made smelter operations from coal unprofitable. It says the historic smelting activities resulted in the generation of large quantities of ash, slag and other smelting wastes contaminated with heavy metals. It says through time, lead particles from the operation of the lead smelter became airborne and settled across residential yards in the city.

According to the Department, the next step for Caney includes an investigation to see the extent of contamination and completion of a baseline risk assessment. It says the next step for Cherokee Zinc - Weir Smelter includes a 60 day public comment period after publication in the Federal Register on Sept. 3. It says if the site continues to meet the listing requirements after the public comment period, the site will formally be added to the NPL.

For more information on the Superfund Program, visit the KDHE website.

