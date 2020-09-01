Advertisement

Kansas collects $40.2 million more in taxes than expected

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has collected $40.2 million more in August than it expected to.

Governor Laura Kelly says in the second month of Fiscal Year 2021, the state continued to see total tax collections perform above estimates. She said total tax collections for August were $543.5 million, which is $40.2 million, or 8%, more than estimated. She said that is 9.3% or $46.3 million more than August of 2019.

“While this news shows that the steps we have taken to protect our economy are working, we have to remain fiscally cautious,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The state of Kansas is still recovering from COVID-19 and we have to stay vigilant. That means all Kansans should wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings so we can keep our schools and our businesses open.”

Governor Kelly said retail sales tax collections were 2.5% or $5.1 million more than estimated with $207.1 million collected. She said that is a $1.8 million growth compared to the same month in 2019. She says compensating use tax collections were $12.7 million, or 38.9%, more than August of 2019 with $45.3 million collected. She said that is $9.3 million more than estimated.

According to Gov. Kelly, so far, the state has collected $95.7 million in compensating use taxes for the fiscal year, a $24 million, or 33.6%, increase compared to the same two months of last fiscal year.

“The year-over-year increase in compensating use tax collections demonstrates the importance of increasing the number of registrations by remote sellers,” Secretary Mark Burghart said. “By increasing the number of out-of-state retailer registrations, we create fairness between out-of-state online retailers and main street Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly says the state is $35.6 million, or 2.4%, ahead of projections for the year with $1.5 billion in total tax collections for the fiscal year. She says when comparing total tax collections over the same timeframe to the previous fiscal year, Kansas is $531 million, or 53.5%, ahead of Fiscal Year 2020.

The full review numbers can be found here.

