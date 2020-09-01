Kagay files criminal charges in case of animal cruelty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man in relation to injuries inflicted on his neighbor’s dog.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against John Cyrus Stover in relation to injuries that were inflicted on his neighbor’s dog.

According to Kagay, on Aug. 6, law enforcement was called to 5740 NW Hunter Rd. in relation to an injured animal. He says it was reported that the dog had gotten onto Stover’s property at 5329 NW Hunter Rd. He says it was also reported that when the dog was hiding under a shed, Stover fired a shotgun at the dog. He says the dog was hit by several pellets from the shotgun.

Kagay says he has filed a single charge against Stover, Cruelty to Animals. He says he requested an arrest warrant which was executed on Tuesday and no future settings have been scheduled.

Kagay says the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the matter and anyone with information related to the crime should report it to law enforcement immediately.

