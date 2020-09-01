Advertisement

Kagay files criminal charges in case of animal cruelty

(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man in relation to injuries inflicted on his neighbor’s dog.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against John Cyrus Stover in relation to injuries that were inflicted on his neighbor’s dog.

According to Kagay, on Aug. 6, law enforcement was called to 5740 NW Hunter Rd. in relation to an injured animal. He says it was reported that the dog had gotten onto Stover’s property at 5329 NW Hunter Rd. He says it was also reported that when the dog was hiding under a shed, Stover fired a shotgun at the dog. He says the dog was hit by several pellets from the shotgun.

Kagay says he has filed a single charge against Stover, Cruelty to Animals. He says he requested an arrest warrant which was executed on Tuesday and no future settings have been scheduled.

Kagay says the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the matter and anyone with information related to the crime should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Live at Five

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Gov. Kelly appoints Judge to 10th Judicial District

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Jacquelyn E. Rokusek to fill a vacant district judgeship.

News

AG Schmidt urges President Trump to support National Child ID Program

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging President Trump to support funds for the National Child ID Program.

News

New antique and collectible store opens in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Vintage Fox will be holding a ribbon-cutting to open the new antique and collectible store.

Latest News

News

Kansas collects $40.2 million more in taxes than expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State of Kansas has collected $40.2 million more in August than it expected to.

News

Bell rings for Three Shields Boxing Academy Grand Opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Three Shields Boxing Academy will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, Sept. 4.

Sports

KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

News

Marshall pledges to stand with police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall signed the Heritage Action’s Police Pledge, standing in solidarity with police officers.

News

Multiple arrests made after Topeka traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Multiple people are in jail following a traffic stop on Monday evening.

News

Orchard St. to close for ramp replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Orchard St. in Topeka will close for pedestrian ramp replacements.