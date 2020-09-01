Advertisement

Intentionally set fire causes $20,000 damage to East Topeka house

An early-morning fire on Tuesday at 1332 S.E. Indiana Ave. in East Topeka was determined to have been intentionally set.
An early-morning fire on Tuesday at 1332 S.E. Indiana Ave. in East Topeka was determined to have been intentionally set.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intentionally set fire on Tuesday caused an estimated $20,000 damage to a vacant house in East Topeka, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. at house 1332 S.E. Indiana Ave.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said that upon their arrival, crews found found smoke and flames coming from the one-story, wooden-frame house.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the house where it started.

A search of the house revealed there were no occupants.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined the fire was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

All of the estimated $20,000 loss was related to damage to the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

