Highland Park’s volleyball team self-quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Highland Park volleyball team is self-quarantining due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Colin Cathey, athletic program supervisor for Topeka Public Schools, said the team was instructed to do so by the Shawnee Co. Health Department.

“The district continues to work closely with the Shawnee County Health Department in all matters related to COVID-19 health and safety matters,” Cathey said. “All decisions regarding sport practices have been and will remain in compliance with any Shawnee County Health Department and KSHSAA guidance.”

Highland Park was set to play Emporia Tuesday. The Spartans tweeted they would no longer play Highland Park, but instead scheduled Topeka High only.

Topeka Public Schools are slated to start classes remotely Sept. 9.

The district voted to postpone the first week of the fall sports season, and will meet to re-evaluate the remainder of the fall season Sept. 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.