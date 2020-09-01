Advertisement

Highland Park’s volleyball team self-quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Highland Park volleyball team is self-quarantining due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Colin Cathey, athletic program supervisor for Topeka Public Schools, said the team was instructed to do so by the Shawnee Co. Health Department.

“The district continues to work closely with the Shawnee County Health Department in all matters related to COVID-19 health and safety matters,” Cathey said. “All decisions regarding sport practices have been and will remain in compliance with any Shawnee County Health Department and KSHSAA guidance.”

Highland Park was set to play Emporia Tuesday. The Spartans tweeted they would no longer play Highland Park, but instead scheduled Topeka High only.

Topeka Public Schools are slated to start classes remotely Sept. 9.

The district voted to postpone the first week of the fall sports season, and will meet to re-evaluate the remainder of the fall season Sept. 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

Sports

Washburn Rural set to serve on standout season

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Talented Lady Blues ready to serve up a standout season

Updated: 20 hours ago
After coming up just short of a state title, Washburn Rural's volleyball team prepares for another season. This year, the Lady Blues will have a target on their back from all the other teams ready to take them down.

Sports

Report: Chiefs finalizing contracts to keep Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Latest News

Sports

KU bans fans for football season opener against Coastal Carolina

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
No fans will be allowed at KU’s football season-opener against Coastal Carolina, the school announced Monday.

Sports

Silver Lake issues fan guidelines for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Silver Lake has issued a slate of requirements for fans this season.

Sports

Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

Sports

Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

Sports

Multiple NBA teams boycott playoff games

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff game.

Sports

Washburn Rural wins first girls golf match

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT