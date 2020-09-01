High demand for laptops and Chromebooks for students created an increase in back orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demand for laptops and Chromebooks is at an all time high, as students prepare for remote learning.

It means school may have a wait to get them, and you might not find what you want at the stores, either.

A local tech company says more than three million devices are on back orders, and it could be months before the devices arrive at schools due to the high demand.

In the spring, Topeka USD 501 ordered an additional 3500 iPads and Chromebooks and USD 372 silver lake put in an order, too.

“When schools really start looking for their Chromebook purchases at that time, we were already constrained,” Casey Schunn with TwoTrees Technologies said.

Twotrees Technologies is one of many reselling companies Kansas schools use to purchase devices. when learning went online last spring. Schools ordered more devices to prepare for fall.

“The device itself is cheap, the management system is easy and cheap, and that’s why a lot of schools go that direction,” Schunn explained.

Now with more schools ordering devices, it could be months before they arrive.

“Right now, at this moment, we have 3 million Chromebooks on back order with them,” Schunn emphasized. “I know right now if schools are placing orders right this minute, we’re looking at delays all the way out till November. Alternatively, we have some schools that placed orders back in May and June, that are starting to get things shift right now.”

USD 372 superintendent Tim Hallacy says he’s aware of the shortage, but right now, they have enough devices for everyone, “we started ordering Chromebooks back in February and we’ve only been able to get a few in.”

“So, there’s multiple shortages across the industry as everybody tries to get those. despite that we still have enough for every student all the way down to kindergarten,” Hallacy said.

USD 501 agrees. in a statement, they told us, “last spring, the district completed the planned replacement device purchase a year early for an additional 3500 iPads and Chromebooks. We have enough for our approximately 13,500 students and we have additional surplus devices.”

Schunn says its important for schools to order devices early, “because if you need to reorder in September or October for after thanksgiving, you better have that order in right now, because that’s when their going to be showing up is in November.”

Schunn says it’s not known just how long it will take for supply to catch up with demand.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.