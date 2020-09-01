Gov. Kelly makes Legislative endorsements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced her Legislative endorsements.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers have endorsed 45 incumbent State Senate and House legislators for the Nov. 3 general election.

“Kansans need leaders in our State Legislature who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These men and women have proven time and time again they are willing to work across the aisle to get the job done. Together we will continue to rebuild our state’s foundation by increasing access to healthcare, fully funding our schools, and growing our economic development tools.”

“All of these Legislators have proven they are willing to fight on behalf of Kansans,” Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers said. “These candidates will continue to work hard to expand access to healthcare and access to broadband. They will push for stronger roads, bridges, and improving the livelihood in our rural communities. We need these Legislators in office to keep Kansas on the path forward.”

Gov. Kelly’s and Lt. Gov. Rogers’s incumbent endorsements are as follows:

Kansas State House of Representatives House District 3: Rep. Monica Murnan House District 18: Rep. Cindy Neighbor House District 19: Rep. Stephanie Clayton House District 21: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill House District 23: Rep. Susan Ruiz \House District 24: Rep. Jared Ousley House District 25: Rep. Rui Xu House District 29: Rep. Brett Parker House District 30: Rep. Brandon Woodard House District 31: Rep. Louis Ruiz House District 32: Rep. Pam Curtis House District 33: Rep. Tom Burroughs House District 34: Rep. Valdenia Winn House District 35: Rep. Broderick Henderson House District 36: Rep. Kathy Wolfe-Moore House District 37: Rep. Stan Frownfelter House District 44: Rep. Barbara Ballard House District 45: Rep. Mike Amyx House District 46: Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger House District 48: Rep. Jennifer Day House District 53: Rep. Jim Gartner House District 55: Rep. Annie Kuether House District 56: Rep. Virgil Weigel House District 57: Rep. John Alcala House District 58: Rep. Vic Miller House District 66: Rep. Sydney Carlin House District 72: Rep. Tim Hodge House District 83: Rep. Henry Helgerson House District 84: Rep. Gail Finney House District 88: Rep. Elizabeth Bishop House District 89: Rep. KC Ohaebosim House District 92: Rep. John Carmichael House District 95: Rep. Tom Sawyer House District 96: Rep. Stephanie Yeager House District 102: Rep. Jason Probst House District 103: Rep. Ponka-We Victors

Kansas State Senate Incumbents Senate District 2: Sen. Marci Francisco Senate District 3: Sen. Tom Holland Senate District 4: Sen. David Haley Senate District 6: Sen. Pat Pettey Senate District 19: Sen. Anthony Hensley Senate District 21: Sen. Dinah Sykes Senate District 22: Sen. Tom Hawk Senate District 25: Sen. Mary Ware Senate District 29: Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau



Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.