Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes Legislative endorsements

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced her Legislative endorsements.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers have endorsed 45 incumbent State Senate and House legislators for the Nov. 3 general election.

“Kansans need leaders in our State Legislature who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These men and women have proven time and time again they are willing to work across the aisle to get the job done. Together we will continue to rebuild our state’s foundation by increasing access to healthcare, fully funding our schools, and growing our economic development tools.”

“All of these Legislators have proven they are willing to fight on behalf of Kansans,” Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers said. “These candidates will continue to work hard to expand access to healthcare and access to broadband. They will push for stronger roads, bridges, and improving the livelihood in our rural communities. We need these Legislators in office to keep Kansas on the path forward.”

Gov. Kelly’s and Lt. Gov. Rogers’s incumbent endorsements are as follows:

  • Kansas State House of Representatives
    • House District 3: Rep. Monica Murnan
    • House District 18: Rep. Cindy Neighbor
    • House District 19: Rep. Stephanie Clayton
    • House District 21: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill
    • House District 23: Rep. Susan Ruiz
    • \House District 24: Rep. Jared Ousley
    • House District 25: Rep. Rui Xu
    • House District 29: Rep. Brett Parker
    • House District 30: Rep. Brandon Woodard
    • House District 31: Rep. Louis Ruiz
    • House District 32: Rep. Pam Curtis
    • House District 33: Rep. Tom Burroughs
    • House District 34: Rep. Valdenia Winn
    • House District 35: Rep. Broderick Henderson
    • House District 36: Rep. Kathy Wolfe-Moore
    • House District 37: Rep. Stan Frownfelter
    • House District 44: Rep. Barbara Ballard
    • House District 45: Rep. Mike Amyx
    • House District 46: Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger
    • House District 48: Rep. Jennifer Day
    • House District 53: Rep. Jim Gartner
    • House District 55: Rep. Annie Kuether
    • House District 56: Rep. Virgil Weigel
    • House District 57: Rep. John Alcala
    • House District 58: Rep. Vic Miller
    • House District 66: Rep. Sydney Carlin
    • House District 72: Rep. Tim Hodge
    • House District 83: Rep. Henry Helgerson
    • House District 84: Rep. Gail Finney
    • House District 88: Rep. Elizabeth Bishop
    • House District 89: Rep. KC Ohaebosim
    • House District 92: Rep. John Carmichael
    • House District 95: Rep. Tom Sawyer
    • House District 96: Rep. Stephanie Yeager
    • House District 102: Rep. Jason Probst
    • House District 103: Rep. Ponka-We Victors
  • Kansas State Senate Incumbents
    • Senate District 2: Sen. Marci Francisco
    • Senate District 3: Sen. Tom Holland
    • Senate District 4: Sen. David Haley
    • Senate District 6: Sen. Pat Pettey
    • Senate District 19: Sen. Anthony Hensley
    • Senate District 21: Sen. Dinah Sykes
    • Senate District 22: Sen. Tom Hawk
    • Senate District 25: Sen. Mary Ware
    • Senate District 29: Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections provides insight on budget spending

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A study from arrestrecords.com finds there has been a 55 percent increase in prison spending in Kansas between 2001 and 2018.

News

Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections provides insight to budget spending

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A study from arrestrecords.com finds there has been a 55 percent increase in prison spending in Kansas between 2001 and 2018.

News

Governor will seek to extend state’s disaster declaration

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Gov. Laura Kelly will ask Kansas legislative leaders to extend the state’s disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It currently expires Sept. 15.

News

TFI Family Services offering courses to foster children online

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
TFI Family Services moved applications and their lesson programs online to help find foster care system kids homes during the pandemic.

News

TFI Family Services

Updated: 30 minutes ago
TFI Family Services allowing online applications and courses for foster care

Latest News

Sports

Highland Park’s volleyball team self-quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Shawnee Co. Health Department has asked Highland Park High School’s volleyball team to self-quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Coronavirus

Artist COVID-19 Relief Grant deadline fast approaching

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The COVID-19 Relief Grants for artist deadline is Sept. 9.

News

TPS holds virtual back to school events

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be holding a handful of virtual back to school events on Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Two vehicle crash on NE Highway 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
One lane of highway 24 was blocked off after a two-vehicle crash.

News

Gov. Kelly discusses state's COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Kelly says she will ask the State Finance Council to extend the current disaster emergency past Sept. 15.