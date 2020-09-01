Gov. Kelly appoints Judge to 10th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Jacquelyn E. Rokusek to fill a vacant district judgeship.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Jacquelyn E. Rokusek to fill the district court vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sara Welch.

“During the selection process, Jacquelyn’s knowledge and experience made her stand out as an exceptional candidate for this 10th District vacancy,” Governor Kelly said. “Not only has she been a prosecutor and run her own successful criminal defense practice, but she’s also handled cases in federal and state courts. I’m confident she will serve Johnson County with dignity and respect, and I look forward to seeing her skill at work on the bench.”

Gov. Kelly says Jackie is the managing partner of Rokusek Stein Law and has been in private practice since 2004 focused mainly on criminal defense litigation. She says before starting her own firm, Rokusek spent two years as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Kansas and six years as an Assistant District Attorney in Johnson County. She says she has also acted as a pro tempore judge in Shawnee municipal court and in Johnson County District Court. She says Rokusek graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1993 and while there was the captain of the national moot court team. She says Rokusek earned her undergraduate degree from Emporia State University in 1988.

“I’ve spent my life pursuing justice in the courtroom, both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney,” Rokusek said. “Though my role in the courtroom will change, that pursuit will not change. Justice is best served through a fair process that respects the humanity of each person in the courtroom, and that’s how I will approach each case and each hearing.”

According to Gov. Kelly, judges in Johnson County are appointed by the Governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. She says judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Gov. Kelly says the two other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were K. Christopher Jayaram, partner at Horn Alyward and Bandy LLC, and Vanessa Riebli, Assistant District Attorney and Section Chief in Johnson County.

