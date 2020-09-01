Gov. Kelly announces grant awards to domestic violence, sexual assault programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several domestic violence and sexual assault programs around Kansas are getting some extra funds.

Governor Kelly announced $7.8 million in awards to more than 20 programs. Kelly says some areas are seeing increases in domestic violence and sexual assault with people being in their homes more than usual due to COVID-19. She hopes the money can help those who need it.

“COVID-19 has kept us in our homes more than usual, and for some households, this has worsened the forces of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect vulnerable Kansans, and I am hopeful this grant money will provide support to those who need assistance and assurances of safety the most.”

2021 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

(County: Organization Name - Grant Award)

Allen: Hope Unlimited - $149,609

Barton: Family Crisis Center, Inc. - $257,210

Butler: Family Life Center - $95,625

Crawford: Safehouse Crisis Center - $252,753

Douglas: The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center - $127,875

Douglas: The Willow Domestic Violence Center - $229,142

Ellis: Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - $218,165

Finney: Family Crisis Services - $120,913

Ford: Crisis Center of Dodge City - $74,979

Harvey: Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - $251,271

Johnson: SAFEHOME - $272,802

Leavenworth: Alliance Against Family Violence - $79,572

Lyon: SOS - $240,377

Reno: BrightHouse - $146,276

Riley: Crisis Center - $391,030

Saline: Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $381,950

Sedgwick: Catholic Charities, Harbor House - $192,661

Sedgwick: StepStone - $72,991

Sedgwick: Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center - $299,762

Sedgwick: Wichita Family Crisis Center - $214,856

Seward: Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - $191,730

Shawnee: Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence - $446,017

Shawnee: YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - $251,747

Wyandotte: Friends of Yates - $369,490

Wyandotte: Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault - $176,071

TOTAL: $5,504,874

2021 Federal Family Violence Prevention & Services Act Grant Awards

(County: Organization Name - Grant Award)

Allen: Hope Unlimited - $46,240

Barton: Family Crisis Center - $57,155

Butler: Family Life Center - $52,569

Crawford: Safehouse Crisis Center - $67,721

Douglas: The Willow Domestic Violence Center - $71,976

Ellis: Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - $75,799

Finney: Family Crisis Services - $52,986

Ford: Crisis Center of Dodge City - $50,608

Harvey: Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - $52,556

Johnson: SAFEHOME - $147,006

Leavenworth: Alliance Against Family Violence - $52,655

Lyon: SOS - $55,977

Reno: BrightHouse - $55,583

Riley: Crisis Center - $74,449

Saline: Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $65,465

Sedgwick: Catholic Charities, Harbor House - $83,383

Sedgwick: Wichita Family Crisis Center - $95,880

Seward: Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - $48,816

Shawnee: YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - $74,272

Wyandotte: Friends of Yates - $66,212

TOTAL: $1,347,308

2021 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

(County: Organization Name - Grant Award)

Allen: Hope Unlimited - $51,327

Barton: Family Crisis Center - $63,627

Butler: Sunlight Child Advocacy Center - $49,719

Cloud: North Central Kansas CASA - $14,346

Crawford: Children’s Advocacy Center - $47,953

Ford: Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center - $33,796

Harvey: Heart to Heart - $48,909

Johnson: Sunflower House - $116,238

Leavenworth: First Judicial District CASA Association - $46,680

Lyon: SOS - $47,220

Reno: Horizons Mental Health Center - $67,304

Riley: Sunflower CASA Project - $35,791

Saline: Child Advocacy and Parenting Services - $39,941

Scott: Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center - $49,085

Sedgwick: Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas - $60,253

Sedgwick: Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County - $115,586

Shawnee: LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - $62,010

TOTAL: $949,785

