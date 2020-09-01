Gov. Kelly announces grant awards to domestic violence, sexual assault programs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several domestic violence and sexual assault programs around Kansas are getting some extra funds.
Governor Kelly announced $7.8 million in awards to more than 20 programs. Kelly says some areas are seeing increases in domestic violence and sexual assault with people being in their homes more than usual due to COVID-19. She hopes the money can help those who need it.
“COVID-19 has kept us in our homes more than usual, and for some households, this has worsened the forces of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect vulnerable Kansans, and I am hopeful this grant money will provide support to those who need assistance and assurances of safety the most.”
2021 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards
(County: Organization Name - Grant Award)
Allen: Hope Unlimited - $149,609
Barton: Family Crisis Center, Inc. - $257,210
Butler: Family Life Center - $95,625
Crawford: Safehouse Crisis Center - $252,753
Douglas: The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center - $127,875
Douglas: The Willow Domestic Violence Center - $229,142
Ellis: Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - $218,165
Finney: Family Crisis Services - $120,913
Ford: Crisis Center of Dodge City - $74,979
Harvey: Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - $251,271
Johnson: SAFEHOME - $272,802
Leavenworth: Alliance Against Family Violence - $79,572
Lyon: SOS - $240,377
Reno: BrightHouse - $146,276
Riley: Crisis Center - $391,030
Saline: Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $381,950
Sedgwick: Catholic Charities, Harbor House - $192,661
Sedgwick: StepStone - $72,991
Sedgwick: Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center - $299,762
Sedgwick: Wichita Family Crisis Center - $214,856
Seward: Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - $191,730
Shawnee: Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence - $446,017
Shawnee: YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - $251,747
Wyandotte: Friends of Yates - $369,490
Wyandotte: Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault - $176,071
TOTAL: $5,504,874
2021 Federal Family Violence Prevention & Services Act Grant Awards
(County: Organization Name - Grant Award)
Allen: Hope Unlimited - $46,240
Barton: Family Crisis Center - $57,155
Butler: Family Life Center - $52,569
Crawford: Safehouse Crisis Center - $67,721
Douglas: The Willow Domestic Violence Center - $71,976
Ellis: Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - $75,799
Finney: Family Crisis Services - $52,986
Ford: Crisis Center of Dodge City - $50,608
Harvey: Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - $52,556
Johnson: SAFEHOME - $147,006
Leavenworth: Alliance Against Family Violence - $52,655
Lyon: SOS - $55,977
Reno: BrightHouse - $55,583
Riley: Crisis Center - $74,449
Saline: Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $65,465
Sedgwick: Catholic Charities, Harbor House - $83,383
Sedgwick: Wichita Family Crisis Center - $95,880
Seward: Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - $48,816
Shawnee: YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - $74,272
Wyandotte: Friends of Yates - $66,212
TOTAL: $1,347,308
2021 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards
(County: Organization Name - Grant Award)
Allen: Hope Unlimited - $51,327
Barton: Family Crisis Center - $63,627
Butler: Sunlight Child Advocacy Center - $49,719
Cloud: North Central Kansas CASA - $14,346
Crawford: Children’s Advocacy Center - $47,953
Ford: Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center - $33,796
Harvey: Heart to Heart - $48,909
Johnson: Sunflower House - $116,238
Leavenworth: First Judicial District CASA Association - $46,680
Lyon: SOS - $47,220
Reno: Horizons Mental Health Center - $67,304
Riley: Sunflower CASA Project - $35,791
Saline: Child Advocacy and Parenting Services - $39,941
Scott: Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center - $49,085
Sedgwick: Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas - $60,253
Sedgwick: Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County - $115,586
Shawnee: LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - $62,010
TOTAL: $949,785
