Fire crews on scene of house possibly hit by lightning

Topeka fire crews were on the scene of a house that was struck by lightning early Tuesday on the city's west side.
Topeka fire crews were on the scene of a house that was struck by lightning early Tuesday on the city's west side.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were on the scene of a house that was struck by lightning early Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Crews were called around 5:43 a.m. to the 7400 block of S.W. 22nd Court.

Firefighters reported some smoke in the home’s attic and were investigating the incident as of 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

