Fire crews on scene of house possibly hit by lightning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were on the scene of a house that was struck by lightning early Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Crews were called around 5:43 a.m. to the 7400 block of S.W. 22nd Court.

Firefighters reported some smoke in the home’s attic and were investigating the incident as of 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

