Fifth arrest made in relation to Greenwood Co. homicide

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has made a fifth arrest in relation to a Greenwood County homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has made its fifth arrest connected to the murder of Danny Shue, 78, of Eureka.

The KBI says the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Scott City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male from Scott City on Monday, Aug. 31, around 2:35 p.m.

According to the KBI, the teen was arrested for suspected felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. It says he was transported to an area juvenile facility where he will be held.

The KBI says no further arrests are expected in the case.

