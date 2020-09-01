Advertisement

Fifth arrest made in relation to Greenwood Co. homicide

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has made a fifth arrest in relation to a Greenwood County homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has made its fifth arrest connected to the murder of Danny Shue, 78, of Eureka.

The KBI says the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Scott City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male from Scott City on Monday, Aug. 31, around 2:35 p.m.

According to the KBI, the teen was arrested for suspected felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. It says he was transported to an area juvenile facility where he will be held.

The KBI says no further arrests are expected in the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bell rings for Three Shields Boxing Academy Grand Opening

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Three Shields Boxing Academy will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, Sept. 4.

Sports

KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

News

Marshall pledges to stand with police

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall signed the Heritage Action’s Police Pledge, standing in solidarity with police officers.

News

Multiple arrests made after Topeka traffic stop

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Multiple people are in jail following a traffic stop on Monday evening.

News

Orchard St. to close for ramp replacement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Orchard St. in Topeka will close for pedestrian ramp replacements.

Latest News

News

Facebook removes Roger Marshall COVID-19 post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Facebook has removed a post by Congressman Roger Marshall.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Dermatologist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is excited to announce a new dermatologist is joining its healthcare team.

News

91% of Kansans respond to 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
There are 30 days left until the end of data collection for the 2020 US Census.

News

Recent homicide numbers in Topeka take a dip, but still more than double over a year ago

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Although Topeka hasn't had a homicide since Aug. 10, the number of slaying so far in 2020 is still more than double over the same period a year ago, according to police records.

News

TFD investigates early morning SE Topeka fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a structure in SE Topeka.