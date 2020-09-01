Facebook removes Roger Marshall COVID-19 post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Facebook has removed a post by Congressman Roger Marshall.

Congressman Roger Marshall says a Facebook post published on Sunday afternoon that discussed updates on COVID-19 death data released by the CDC was removed on Monday night by the social media platform without notice or explanation.

Marshall said the post discussed the new data published by the CDC that showed only 6% of deaths were due to only COVID-19, while 94% were deaths that had two or more underlying conditions.

“Social media companies should be not allowed to censor science that they disagree with. This is corporate censorship, pure and simple,” said Rep. Marshall. “As a physician, I believe in discussing all data, options, and research with my patients. This was data published by the CDC but unfortunately did not fit the narrative that the left and the liberal media want us to believe. We cannot allow social media companies to determine what we do and not learn about this virus. Americans deserve to be informed.”

Marshall says before being deleted by Facebook, the post had almost 80,000 views and was shared by thousands of followers.

