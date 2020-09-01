EnvistaCares Challenge raises over $30k for Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enivsta Credit Union raised over $30,000 for Capper Foundation as part of their August EnvistaCares Challenge fundraiser.

The companies held a small celebration on Tuesday to announce the donation results. The money raised by the community and a $2,500 donation from Envista Credit Union will all go toward services for children and adults with disabilities.

Last year, the EnivstaCares Challenge raised over $100,000 for local organizations.

