DCF expands childcare benefit, Hero Relief criteria

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the start of the school year is pushed back and kept remote around Kansas, the Department for Children and Families has expanded their benefits for childcare assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our state, and many families and child care providers are in need of additional resources,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As parents and kids adjust to virtual, remote, and hybrid learning environments, DCF is providing the support Kansas families need right now.”

The benefit is usually reduced in September due to kids being in school.

“We know a large number of districts have moved the beginning of the school year to September,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “This means many families are needing child care during a time when their kids would normally be in school.”

The Hero Relief Program, established to help essential workers diagnosed with COVID-19, has also been expanded to include school personnel in its criteria.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.