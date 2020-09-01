Advertisement

City of Topeka to provide assistance to small businesses

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has federal funds available to help local small businesses.

“The City of Topeka is grateful to work with our federal and local partners on stretching the safety net for our small businesses during recovery. Particularly so our most vulnerable population can keep working through these unprecedented times,” said Planning Director Bill Fiander.

Any business employing 25 employees or fewer since March 1, and is either owned by or employs low to moderate income workers, is eligible for the Small Business Grant Program. The program is funded through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Business owners can apply for up to $20,000 to use toward payroll, rent, utilities, inventory, or any COVID-19 related expenses.

The City will accept applications from October 1 until they run out of money to give. They say minority and women owned businesses will be prioritized for selection. Awarded loans must be used by October 20, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DCF expands childcare benefit, Hero Relief criteria

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
As the start of the school year is pushed back and kept remote around Kansas, the Department for Children and Families has expanded their benefits for childcare assistance.

News

KDOT Director of Operations to retire

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Kansas Department of Transportation is saying farewell to their director of operations.

News

Wichita man sentenced to more than 8 years for meth trafficking

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A wichita man will spend over 8 years in prison after trafficking meth.

News

KC-area massage parlor owner pleads guilty to prostitution charge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
An overland Park massage parlor owner pleaded guilty to a federal prostitution charge Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Report: Chiefs finalizing contracts to keep Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

News

Lawmakers call for investigation into termination of two KHP Troopers

Updated: 1 hour ago
A proposal has been drafted calling for the Legislative Post Audit Committee to open an investigation into the termination of two top level Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

News

Shawnee Co. Commission approves four change orders related to Stormont Vail Events Center renovation project

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved four change orders related to the contract the county has with McCownGordon Construction, LLC. for the Stormont Vail Events Center’s $48 million renovation project at their meeting Monday.

News

KDHE data shows fewer kids have vaccine shots

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

October Auburn Fair cancelled for the first time in over 100 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The 111th Auburn Fair set for October has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

$330M development planned on Schlitterbahn water park site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two former soccer club executives are hoping to help fund a planned $330 million redevelopment of the shuttered Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, with sales tax funds.