City of Topeka to provide assistance to small businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has federal funds available to help local small businesses.

“The City of Topeka is grateful to work with our federal and local partners on stretching the safety net for our small businesses during recovery. Particularly so our most vulnerable population can keep working through these unprecedented times,” said Planning Director Bill Fiander.

Any business employing 25 employees or fewer since March 1, and is either owned by or employs low to moderate income workers, is eligible for the Small Business Grant Program. The program is funded through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Business owners can apply for up to $20,000 to use toward payroll, rent, utilities, inventory, or any COVID-19 related expenses.

The City will accept applications from October 1 until they run out of money to give. They say minority and women owned businesses will be prioritized for selection. Awarded loans must be used by October 20, 2021.

