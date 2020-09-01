Bell rings for Three Shields Boxing Academy Grand Opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Three Shields Boxing Academy will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Three Shields Boxing Academy says it will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, Sept. 4, starting at 1 p.m. at the Topeka Salvation Army.

The academy says it is a partnership between the Salvation Army, Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department.

“Boxing has a multitude of benefits for people from all walks of life regardless of age, generation and physical ability. We want to leverage our boxing program in many different ways not only for the elite athlete, but also for the mother of two who needs a stress releaser, or the senior citizen with Parkinson’s,” said Captain Cristian Lopez Azompa, Topeka Corps Commander.

According to the academy, boxing has been shown to increase self-confidence, reduce aggression and help a person’s focus. It says it serves as a platform to teach students self-control, management of emotions and aggression, the importance of physical fitness and the basic skills of boxing. It says the Salvation Army of Topeka will work with the school district to keep kids in the ring and off the streets.

For more information on the academy call 785-233-9648.

