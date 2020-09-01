Artist COVID-19 Relief Grant deadline fast approaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 Relief Grants for artist deadline is Sept. 9.

Arts Topeka says CERF+ is launching the COVID-19 Relief Grant program providing financial assistance to professional artists working in craft disciplines facing dire circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says as part of CERF+’s broader COVID-19 crisis response strategies, the program provides one time $1,000 grants to meet urgent food, housing and health needs. It says the deadline for funding is Sept. 9.

According to Arts Topeka, the program focuses on those facing the most severe financial pressure. It says priority will be given to eligible artists that have traditionally been underserved by the grantmaking community, including people of color, folk and traditional artists.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.