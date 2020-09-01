AG Schmidt urges President Trump to support National Child ID Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging President Trump to support funds for the National Child ID Program.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he is seeking President Donald Trump’s support for federal funding to support state efforts to protect children from exploitation, abduction and human trafficking.

Schmidt says he joined 19 other state attorneys general in asking President Trump to support funding to buy kits used by the National Child ID Program. He says over 800,000 children go missing in the U.S. annually including runaways and those that were abducted.

“This low-cost effort takes minutes for parents to complete but can be vital in helping to locate a missing child and bring them home to their families,” Schmidt said. “Expanding use of child ID kits is an effective way to give parents and law enforcement the tools necessary to safeguard our most precious resources.”

According to Schmidt, since 1997, the National Child ID Program has given out more than 54 million kits, which allow parents to collect and maintain physical characteristics, fingerprints and DNA of their children. He says no outside group collects, monitors or has access to the data unless parents choose to share it during an emergency when a child is missing. he says during his tenure, he has distributed Child ID Kits throughout Kansas at events like the Kansas State Fair, county fairs and other community organizations.

Schmidt says bipartisan legislation was led by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Donald Norcross in 2019 in the U.S. House of Representatives establishing the National Child ID Act. He says it would amend federal law to allow state attorneys general to ask for federal grant funds to purchase kits for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. He says each kit costs $1.76 per child. He says the National Child ID Program has asked Congress to set apart almost $52 million in the next COVID-19 stimulus package to fund the purchase of 30 million kits.

“The threat of our kids being victims is more immediate than ever,” the attorneys general wrote. “Every time we receive an amber alert for a missing 1-year-old, it illustrates the critical need for this program.”

A copy of the letter can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.