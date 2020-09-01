Advertisement

91% of Kansans respond to 2020 Census

(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Sep. 1, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are 30 days left until the end of data collection for the 2020 US Census.

The United States Census Bureau says there are 30 days left to respond to the 2020 Census. It says 91.5% of Kansans have currently responded through self responses and data collection from census takers visiting households.

The Census Bureau says it a complete and accurate count of residents is vital to the state. It says if households are not counted, the state could miss out on its share fo federal funding and could also affect Congressional appointments.

According to the Bureau, over 1,500 census takers are working throughout Kansas to visit households that have yet to respond. It says in most cases, workers make multiple attempts at each housing unit to count residents. It says takers will be wearing masks and are trained in social distancing protocols and other health safety guidance. It says if no one is home, the taker will leave a notice of visit including information on how the resident can self-respond to the census.

The Bureau says while census takers are working in the field, it is not too late to self respond to the 2020 Census and limit chances of an in-person visit. It says residents can respond online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to the household.

According to the Bureau, takers have also been trained to call some households that have yet to respond and leave a voicemail if no one answers. It says it has also sent out a seventh mailing including an additional paper questionnaire to households that receive mail at a physical address.

The Bureau says its Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program is also visiting locations throughout the state to encourage and help residents self-respond to the census. It says representatives have visited grocery stores, food banks, libraries, unemployment offices, back to school drives and houses of worship. It says the goal is to reach people at places they naturally congregate to assist with completing questionnaires and answer questions residents may have.

The Bureau says it has a statutory deadline to deliver apportionment data by Dec. 31, 2020. It says its mission is to count everyone once, only once and in the right place.

For more information and additional help, visit 2020census.gov.

