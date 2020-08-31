Two injured in head-on crash Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a head-on crash late Monday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Huntoon.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a silver, four-door Mitsubishi Gallant car was westbound on Huntoon when it apparently crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Mitsubishi came to rest facing southeast on the north side of the roadway, while the pickup truck ended up facing east in the right westboudn lane of Huntoon.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital.

A black Subaru also was involved in the crash, though no injuries to the occupants of that vehicle were reported.

Westbound traffic on Huntoon was closed near S.W. Burnett as crews cleared the scene.

Eastbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the area in the right lane.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

