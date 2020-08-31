Advertisement

TPD names third person shot at Coachlight Village Mobile Home Park

Topeka police investigated a double-homicide that occurred at the Coachlight Village Mobile Home Park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the third person shot at a mobile home park in early August.

According to TPD, Keshawn E. Holmes, 18, of Topeka is recovering after the shooting on August 10th.

35-year-old Angelo D. Epps and 19-year-old Calvin E. Coleman were killed when gunfire rang out around 10:15 p.m. that night at Coachlight Village Mobile Home Park, in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue.

According to reports from the scene, a loud disturbance started somewhere around 9:45 p.m. that night.

The disturbance grew louder, and several cars soon pulled up to the mobile home where the incident was unfolding.

Then, around 10:14 p.m., gunfire erupted outside one of the units. One neighbor estimated there were around 20 shots fired.

Most of the gunfire appeared to have occurred in front of a mobile home on the south end of the mobile home park, with multiple markers placed on the circle drive in front of one of the units. The markers appeared to have shown locations where spent shell casings were found.

No arrests have been reported.  Officers say if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

