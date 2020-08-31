Advertisement

Topeka Public Library hosts virtual senior recital for Washburn student

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Daniel Albertson’s senior percussion recital was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, taking away what he calls a defining moment for music students.

“I was pretty disappointed, the senior recital is sort of the final Hoorah moment in a music major’s career. It really sucks, I was heartbroken for a couple of days knowing that I couldn’t do that.”

With a little help from the Topeka Public Library, Daniel was able to have his senior recital after all, through their Music For A Sunday Afternoon concert series.

“My private percussion instructor at Washburn actually reached out to the guy was coordinating all of the Sunday afternoon concerts for the library and he just said that he had a student who was interested to be a part of that program.”

While he says he may have missed the applause, he’s grateful that he got to share his music with a larger audience.

“You can have people there that couldn’t of been there before due to being out of state or just had other reasons that they couldn’t come watch and also it includes a wider range of viewers. I think that is the biggest positive is that the outreach is bigger than it would have been for a live performance.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Public Library hosts virtual senior recital for Washburn student

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 27 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

TFD: House fire caused by failing appliance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Everyone inside the home was able to get out before crews arrived. No one was injured.

News

Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020

Latest News

Local

Topeka Mustang Club hosts car show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Automobile enthusiasts took in the talents of car owners from across the area and how they keep up their rides at the Topeka Mustang Club’s Car Show Sunday.

News

Topeka Mustang Club hosts car show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Birthday Club: August 30th

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Salina Police officer shot, suspects taken into custody

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Danielle Martin
The second suspect in the Salina officer shooting has been taken into custody on the Kansas Turnpike by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

News

Man suffers life threatening injuries following stabbing in Topeka

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Topeka Police Department said one man is in the hospital following a Saturday night stabbing.

News

Capper Foundation hosts virtual Evening for a Child benefit

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Capper Foundation held a virtual benefit for children Saturday afternoon.