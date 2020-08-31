Topeka Public Library hosts virtual senior recital for Washburn student

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Daniel Albertson’s senior percussion recital was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, taking away what he calls a defining moment for music students.

“I was pretty disappointed, the senior recital is sort of the final Hoorah moment in a music major’s career. It really sucks, I was heartbroken for a couple of days knowing that I couldn’t do that.”

With a little help from the Topeka Public Library, Daniel was able to have his senior recital after all, through their Music For A Sunday Afternoon concert series.

“My private percussion instructor at Washburn actually reached out to the guy was coordinating all of the Sunday afternoon concerts for the library and he just said that he had a student who was interested to be a part of that program.”

While he says he may have missed the applause, he’s grateful that he got to share his music with a larger audience.

“You can have people there that couldn’t of been there before due to being out of state or just had other reasons that they couldn’t come watch and also it includes a wider range of viewers. I think that is the biggest positive is that the outreach is bigger than it would have been for a live performance.”

