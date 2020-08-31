Advertisement

TFD: House fire caused by failing appliance

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department says a Sunday afternoon house fire was caused by the failure of an appliance.

TFD responded to the home at 1005 SW Meadow Ln. around 4:30 in the afternoon.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire - no nearby structures were damaged.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out before crews arrived. No one was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $3,000 damage, all associated with content loss.

Latest News

News

Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020

Local

Topeka Mustang Club hosts car show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Automobile enthusiasts took in the talents of car owners from across the area and how they keep up their rides at the Topeka Mustang Club’s Car Show Sunday.

News

Topeka Mustang Club hosts car show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Birthday Club: August 30th

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

Latest News

News

Salina Police officer shot, suspects taken into custody

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Danielle Martin
The second suspect in the Salina officer shooting has been taken into custody on the Kansas Turnpike by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

News

Man suffers life threatening injuries following stabbing in Topeka

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Topeka Police Department said one man is in the hospital following a Saturday night stabbing.

News

Capper Foundation hosts virtual Evening for a Child benefit

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Capper Foundation held a virtual benefit for children Saturday afternoon.

News

Back the Blue rally on Wanamaker draws large crowd of supporters

Updated: 22 hours ago
A large group lined Wanamaker road Saturday evening to show that they back the blue.

News

Back the Blue rally on Wanamaker draws large crowd of supporters

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Manhattan High School student positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Grant Stephens
The district has already notified parents and students who may be affected. The Riley County Health Department is working on contact tracing the case.