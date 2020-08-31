TFD: House fire caused by failing appliance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department says a Sunday afternoon house fire was caused by the failure of an appliance.

TFD responded to the home at 1005 SW Meadow Ln. around 4:30 in the afternoon.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire - no nearby structures were damaged.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out before crews arrived. No one was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $3,000 damage, all associated with content loss.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.