TFD: House fire caused by failing appliance
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department says a Sunday afternoon house fire was caused by the failure of an appliance.
TFD responded to the home at 1005 SW Meadow Ln. around 4:30 in the afternoon.
When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire - no nearby structures were damaged.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out before crews arrived. No one was injured.
The fire caused an estimated $3,000 damage, all associated with content loss.
