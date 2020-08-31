Shawnee Co. Commission approves four change orders related to Stormont Vail Events Center renovation project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved four change orders related to the contract the county has with McCownGordon Construction, LLC. for the Stormont Vail Events Center’s $48 million renovation project at their meeting Monday.

“Whenever we change the terms of that contract we do it through what’s called a change order which could increase or decrease the contract price change the time to complete the contract, basically document changes in the contract,” County Counselor Jim Crowl said.

The change orders cover items including the addition 17 RV pedestals, costs for the parking lot construction and the expansion of Landon Arena and Exhibition Hall.

The costs of all the updates made in the change orders total $244,154.

Kellen Seitz, the General Manager of Stormont Vail Events Center, said the updates allow for more visitors to enjoy the experience of being at the venue.

“The change order adds a significant amount of opportunity and infrastructure for our patrons coming into the facility things like expanding our RV parking facilities, creating more opportunities for folks to enjoy events with us making sure the money and investments that’s going into the facility does not dilapidate over time.

Seitz said these updates could not be anticipated until renovations started.

“A lot of the change orders are specific to fundamental construction infrastructure of the facility, making sure it’s a little more blustered a little more hearty to stand the test of time,” he said.

“Some of these subsurface grade, some of the parking lot repair and infrastructure you can’t really get to that stuff until you start tearing it out so a lot of that is developed upon discovery of those items and brought into the construction project of that time.”

Crowl said the RV pedestals will bring financial opportunity once more events are held.

“These are pedestals that have electricity and water so they can hook up and we rent those out for the shows so they’re important because we derive revenue for the facility through those.”

Less traffic to the area has allowed the renovation project to be ahead of schedule and it is possible patrons can enjoy the venue sooner than planned.

“The only upside I’ve seen really so far to the pandemic is that it’s allowed us to really get in there and get ahead of schedule and get work completed on the project,” Crowl said.

Seitz detailed what visitors can expect from the updates to the facility.

“A brand new facility, something completely different than what they’re used to; I think the biggest change they’re going to see is the Northeast expansion of Landon Arena where most of the congregation that comes to our events enters in through that facility,” he said.

“It’ll have a brand new facility facade, it’ll be expanded about 35 feet the other piece is the white siding that’s been traditional to the facility in the past decade and number of decades is being changed so that new color scheme, that new texture siding of the facility is completely changing as well they’ll see a brand new parking lot they can park in a brand new facility they can entertain and join us for events in and a brand new look.”

The substantial completion date of the renovation is set for May 7, 2021, however, those involved with the project believe it could be completed as soon as February.

