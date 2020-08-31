Pothole patching to be done on Oakland Expressway ramps Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to take it slow on the Oakland Expressway on Wednesday as they patch potholes.

Roadwork is set to start around 9:00a.m. Wednesday, and last through 3:00pm.

“Motorists will be directed onto the shoulder as crews patch the potholes. Drivers should expect delays and add extra travel time to their commute,” said KDOT in a news release.

The patching will be on the NE Seward Avenue exit and entrance ramps to and from the Oakland Expressway, weather permitting.

