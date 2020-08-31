Advertisement

Police say woman shot to death in Kansas City home

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has died in a shooting inside a Kansas City home along Swope Parkway in the North Town Fork Creek neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday when officers were called to the home for a report of gunshots, police said. Responding officers and medics found a woman inside the home with gunshot wounds. Medics declared her dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators were processing evidence at the scene Monday morning and asked the public to report any information on the shooting. Several hours after the shooting, no arrests had been reported in the case.

