Organizers close to finalizing decision for Spirit of Kansas fireworks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After postponing the Spirit of Kansas fireworks show, organizers say they are close to deciding on if and when the show will go on.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Rec, “we’re close to a decision.”

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners delayed the fireworks celebration from July 4th, to a possible date in September. It was even floated that it would be held on September 11th.

They postponed the show because of mass gathering rules in the state due to COVID-19.

“We’re just checking with all parties to make sure they are in agreement,” said Parks and Rec. spokesperson, Mike Mclaughlin.

