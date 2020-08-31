October Auburn Fair cancelled for the first time in over 100 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 111th Auburn Fair set for October has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is the first time the long standing tradition has been cancelled.

The fair would have been October 9th through the 11th with vendors, a parade, food vendors and Toby’s carnival.

Organizers say they are already planning for a return of the fair next year.

