October Auburn Fair cancelled for the first time in over 100 years

The Auburn Fair has been cancelled for the first time.
The Auburn Fair has been cancelled for the first time.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 111th Auburn Fair set for October has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is the first time the long standing tradition has been cancelled.

The fair would have been October 9th through the 11th with vendors, a parade, food vendors and Toby’s carnival.

Organizers say they are already planning for a return of the fair next year.

